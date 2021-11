Given UFC Vegas 42 was following two numbered events, I assumed it was going to be a one fight card, with the main event being the only bout most cared about. If the co-main event is any indication, you’d assume that too. Fortunately, there are several fun fights once the top layer is peeled back. There are two fights on the main card that would be favorites to pick up a FOTN bonus on just about any other card. Unfortunately for Song Yadong, Julio Arce, Miguel Baeza, and Khaos Williams, they’re on the same card as Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Holloway owns four FOTN bonuses and Rodriguez owns four himself... and that feels like a low total for both of them given their reputations.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO