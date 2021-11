On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Craig Johnson of Piper Sandler said the technical charts are showing the picture of strong fundamentals, with stocks surging to new highs. After looking at the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) chart, Johnson said there is still more room to go higher. He added although NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a strong stock, he recommends buying Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to those who want to have some semiconductor exposure.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO