(The Center Square) – The Georgia Senate approved a new legislative map for state Senate districts Tuesday despite strong opposition from Democrats and loads of criticism. The Senate voted, 34-21, to approve the proposed map. However, residents and advocates have urged lawmakers to give the public more time to review it. Democrats said the map doesn't "appropriately" consider the demographics of the state. Some Democrats also accused Republican map drafters of partisan gerrymandering.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO