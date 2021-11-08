Forget ReWalk Robotics, Buy These 3 Small-Cap Medical Equipment/Supplies Stock Instead

While the cannabis industry’s steps toward legalization have been progressing of late, and the industry has been benefiting from the growing therapeutic and recreational use of marijuana, the entry of several new companies to the market is making the space highly competitive. We think Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) lacks the fundamental strength to survive the competition and attract investors’ attention. Conversely, it could be worth betting on OrganiGram (OGI), Village Farms (VFF), Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), and Greenlane (GNLN), which we believe possess much higher upside potential than SNDL. So, let’s examine these names. Read on.Solid progress on the legalization front, increasing demand for therapeutic cannabis from an aging population, and changes in consumer preferences toward innovative recreational cannabis products have been driving the cannabis industry’s growth. The global market for legal marijuana is expected to reach $100 billion by 2027, registering a 19% CAGR. Also, the U.S. cannabis market is projected to reach $115 billion by 2030.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO