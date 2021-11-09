CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinjuku Sumitomo Building / Nikken Sekkei

By Hana Abdel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The Shinjuku Sumitomo Building was built in 1974 in Tokyo’s Nishi Shinjuku district. The site’s expansive “Sankaku Hiroba” (triangular plaza) atrium roof, along with associated renovations, offers a sustainable model for addressing an emerging problem for Japan’s cities: how to carry out renovation projects on...

ArchDaily

House in Abeno / Fujiwaramuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Conveniently located in a residential neighborhood in downtown Osaka, this lot sits between a wide street and a narrow one, with access to both. The design features an alley-like space running through the house and connecting the two streets, which brings flow and freedom of movement into the plan.
IGN

Building Guide

Building a house in Minecraft can be as simple as digging a hole in the ground and covering it with dirt or as elaborate as building a mansion entirely out of diamond blocks. Regardless of which you opt for, there are some key elements every house should have:. Best Survival...
ArchDaily

Copan Building by Oscar Niemeyer to Undergo Facade Restoration

Copan Building by Oscar Niemeyer to Undergo Facade Restoration. One of Oscar Niemeyer's most famous projects, the iconic Copan building in downtown São Paulo, may finally have its restoration work started. After being negotiated for ten years, the project presented by a company hired by the building administration was partially approved by the Department of Historical Heritage (Departamento de Patrimônio Histórico - DPH) and the Municipal Council for the Preservation of the Historical, Cultural and Environmental Heritage of the City of São Paulo (Conselho Municipal de Preservação do Patrimônio Histórico, Cultural e Ambiental da Cidade de São Paulo - Conpresp).
ArchDaily

Vacation House / Atelier da Costa

Text description provided by the architects. This design could be something of ephemeral, specifically in wood, - it would consciously last no longer than 20, 30 years -, should be conceived thinking of childhood still in its early stages and of the family life, and its construction should, last but not least, be fast, very fast, as in a race against the clock disputed with these two last "space-time". In the teardrop-shaped triangle that we find in a corner of Gemeses, in Esposende, towards the banks of the Cávado River, shall "fit" a large social space for the whole family, both interior and exterior, and three units for an overnight stay, all this articulated with the arrival and accommodation of a few cars. The articulation shall be added as well with all the classical conditioning of architecture, from the various commitments with the place to the dialogue between us and the rules established by public entities.
ArchDaily

Nanjing Yincheng KinmaQ+ Community / M.A.O. + UNIT ARCHITECT

Manufacturers: 上海道翔环保科技发展有限公司, 南京红叶门窗有限公司, 江苏新丽源南亚新材料有限公司. Lead Architects: Yunfeng Wang, Han Chen, Wenyi Geng, Guisong Zhang, Bin Chen, Chujun Hu, Jie Guan. The housing shortage in big cities. Nowadays, living in big cities is quite expensive, which has already become a global social phenomenon. It is more and more difficult for young...
ArchDaily

Taking Comfort Anywhere: A Conversation About Mobile Saunas

Saunas are inseparable from the culture of Nordic countries and they are increasing in popularity as a result of their many physical and mental health benefits. Their projects are usually quite archetypal, combining efficiency and sobriety. We spoke with Jakob Gate, co-founder of Native Narrative & Scandinavian Sauna, who has...
ArchDaily

Davis Road Apartment / DS2 Architecture

Manufacturers: Toto, ECOSOCH, MICROSUN, GM, SHRI DEVI INTERIORS. Text description provided by the architects. Designed by DS2 architecture, the davis road apartment in Bangalore is a seamless amalgamation of aesthetics and functions, of cultures and contexts, of construction nuances and impeccable user experiences. Here Indian aesthetics interplay with modern sensibilities. From often-overlooked details to large voluminous forms, every element is a pursuit in sculpting an enriching and intuitive experience. The project was a makeover of an existing skeleton building. The architects had to start with the wall skin and redesign the internal functional spaces.
ArchDaily

Eames Office Celebrates 80 Years of Design History with Exhibition in Tokyo

Eames Office Celebrates 80 Years of Design History with Exhibition in Tokyo. In celebration of its eight decades of design history, Eames Office recently inaugurated a new exhibition at Design Gallery Isetan The Space in Tokyo, rememorating Charles and Ray Eames’ human-centred design philosophy. Featuring classic furniture designs, archival works, recreated architectural models as well as new projects developed with brands like Herman Miller, Vitra, Ravensburger or Reebok, The 80 Years of Design exhibition illustrates the prolific and highly diverse work of the studio, highlighting the value of its designs for contemporary living.
ArchDaily

The Architecture of Technology and Nature: 9 Unbuilt Projects in the Far East Submitted to ArchDaily

The Architecture of Technology and Nature: 9 Unbuilt Projects in the Far East Submitted to ArchDaily. The built environment of Far East Asia is challenging the paradigm through urban developments that are centered around principles of sustainability, community, and user-centric design. Following concerns of high-density neighborhoods and compromised landscapes, architects of that region became aware that building for the future means changing their outlook on financially-driven projects with unsustainable strategies, and replacing them with structures that put the user and the environment at the forefront.
ArchDaily

Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes

Lead Architects: Arnaud Coutine, Bérenger Marinot, Stanislas Chevreux. Text description provided by the architects. Cultural Center “Le 148” regroups the cultural spaces and administration offices of Alfortville, located ten minutes away from Paris. In its existent state, the link of this equipment to the city was non-existent. Moreover, the central courtyard, blocked by a wall, prevented any connection to the Paul Vaillant Couturier shopping street.
ArchDaily

Café Kontejner / Collarch

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Prague 7 - Holešovice, a temporary building from recycled shipping containers grew on Orten Square. With its rough industrial aesthetics, it refers to the industrial history of Holešovice. Its content follows the current changes in this city district: The rough, black shell hides a pleasant city café which opens up to its surroundings with large-scale glazing in the facade of the aged and used containers.
ArchDaily

Diagonal House / Architects 49

Text description provided by the architects. A client, who is fond of A49HD’s style of tropical architecture, approached us to design a new house in a similar style. They wanted something in our signature style, but also something we had never done before. This was an interesting and challenging proposal, to create a sense of familiarity in something different and new.
ArchDaily

Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a large house in the center of Asunción that has gone through different phases and reforms and that once again will be converted into a home. The assignment requires the integration of some spaces and the improvement of the general conditions of the building without modifying the typology. This is done in a very simple way: removing the surplus constructions accumulated in previous renovations, favoring the entry of light and natural ventilation, repairing the construction where necessary and reusing the materials from the demolitions where possible.
ArchDaily

Framing the valley

Emerging from the vivid landscape of California’s Central Valley, architect Maria Ogrydziak’s iconic, light-filled houses reflect a region where growth abounds, rich soil runs deep, and blue sky goes on and on. She designs for a new California dream, outside the hustle of the big cities, far from the deep turquoise of the Pacific.
ArchDaily

Studio in Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Crosslam, Gomez e Moraes, Lumini. Text description provided by the architects. The proposal consists of transforming a warehouse located in the Perdizes neighborhood, São Paulo, into a studio for an artist. An independent structure was built which, implanted inside the existing building, contains the support program, while the...
ArchDaily

Farmers Circle / DO Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Farmers Circle is an old farm revived in a 500-hectare hilly area in the Ukmergė district, presenting farming as an event. In addition to the usual vegetable fields and grazing cattle, there is a conference center, restaurant, hotel, newly equipped nature trails, and terraces with outdoor fireplaces.
ArchDaily

Shanghai Fish Mobile Station / TJAD Pro. Li Zhenyu Studio

Photographs: Suzhou Kunlun Green Construction Wood Structure Technology Co. Manufacturers: 苏州昆仑绿建木结构科技股份有限公司. Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai Fish is an open green space park in the Fengxian District, covering an area of about 2 square kilometers. Its core lake is shaped like a goldfish. The government of Fengxian District wanted to set up a set of mobile stations in the park to create a space to stay, to load multiple functions, to stimulate the vitality of the park, and to enrich the life of the citizens.
ArchDaily

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia

Safdie Architects Designs a Garden-Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia. The Serena del Mar Hospital Center (CHSM) is the first hospital designed by Safdie Architects. Focusing on the human being, the concept revolves around the idea that "access to nature and natural light are vital in creating improved therapeutic experiences for patients, families and staff alike". Seeking to provide a sense of well-being that leads to better clinical outcomes, the hospital has started opening in phases to the public, earlier this year. The firm's first project in Latin America is not the only one, in fact, Safdie Architects are working on Qorner, a residential project under construction in Quito, Ecuador, and the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center in Brazil, to be inaugurated in early 2022.
ArchDaily

MVRDV Converts Film Studios in Berlin into a Mixed-Use Campus

MVRDV Converts Film Studios in Berlin into a Mixed-Use Campus. MVRDV revealed plans for adaptive reuse of Berliner Union Film Ateliers (BUFA), receiving planning approval to redevelop the first two buildings. The project expands the scope of the site to address a broader user base, including all kinds of creative industries, as well as organisations and individuals involved in activism and social justice. Building on the site's heritage and spatial diversity, MVRDV proposes a series of sustainable transformations of the existing structures, reaffirming the adaptive reuse ethos.
ArchDaily

House Acute / MCK Architecture & Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. The House Acute is a weekender built for a family of 6 on a site abutting the edge of the NSW coastline. The site is exposed to the ocean elements and also sits adjacent to a severe bush-fire-prone coastal bluff. The design and the palette in particular would need to be robust in nature. The site is also a small wedge-shaped, almost unwanted parcel of land, which would also ultimately influence the design. The conceptual approach was therefore to create a wedge-shaped home consisting of two long concrete pavilions lapping over each other on the acute corner.
