The rapid acceleration of growth in the Electric Vehicles and associated products such as batteries and charging units has required a different approach. No longer does it take time to go to market as with conventional vehicle production. Instead “fast to market” is the byword as new and existing companies enter the market with the mindset that we are far more used to seeing in the electronics and IT sectors. In conjunction with this comes technical challenges as new products are developed requiring different solutions that meet the stringent requirements particularly in the battery casings.

