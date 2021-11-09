CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASP: Man captured after stealing Arkansas State Police SUV while handcuffed

By Matthew Stephens
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Houston man is behind bars in Miller County after police say he managed to free himself from the backseat of an Arkansas State Police unit and steal it, leading to a manhunt.

State police say a trooper pulled 23-year-old Jabaurri Martin over around 12:30 p.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 67 north of Texarkana while driving a truck that was reported stolen in Texas. Martin was then handcuffed by a state trooper and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

While the trooper was arranging for the stolen truck to be towed, Martin was able to free himself and drive away in the trooper’s state police Chevrolet Tahoe. This resulted in a manhunt that ended east of Texarkana on Miller County Road 128 where the state police vehicle was found abandoned.

Martin was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. and charged with theft by receiving, escape (3rd degree), and theft of a state police patrol vehicle.

State police say they’re still investigating.

