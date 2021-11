The Jacksonville Jaguars aim for their second consecutive victory, and their first win on United States soil for more than 13 months, when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Halloween in NFL football. Jacksonville's Oct. 17 win over the Miami Dolphins in London was the first in the NFL careers of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer, and snapped the team's losing streak at 20 games. The formerly-powerful Seahawks sit at the bottom of the NFC West, and are hampered on offense by the injury to longtime starter Russell Wilson. Former New York Jet Geno Smith is expected to start Sunday in Wilson's place.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO