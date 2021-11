The Walt Disney Company releases their Quarterly Earnings Report 4 times a year, and each time, the report is accompanied by an earnings call. Today is Disney’s Quarter Four Earnings Call, reporting on the performance of the company it its fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, which ended recently. We’ve also gotten some information about the full fiscal year of 2021. Now, thanks to the report that has been released, we’ve got some updates about just how Disney is doing financially and more. Check out the information you need to know here.

