Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Evangelist Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery on Monday to treat a condition which had developed in recent months, a spokesman said....

