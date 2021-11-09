CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Changes to Red Carpet Road Race appreciated

By Ryan Anderson ryananderson@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgC0u_0cqgG7Sz00

Despite having a stroke six months ago, Scott Kuster ran in Saturday's Boys & Girls Clubs Veterans Day Red Carpet Road Race, an experience made all the more special for him because he did so alongside his sons, Gabriel, 13, and Nathaniel, 9.

"I've got to" do this, he said. "It's important to me."

"We're lucky he's here today, (and we're)" with him, said Nathaniel, a student at New Hope Elementary School. The run is "a way to thank our dad," who is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm.

Both Gabriel and Nathaniel are fast runners, so "I hope one of them wins (today)," Scott said before the race at Edwards Park. "They should be good."

"I'm a football player and baseball player, and I'm always the fastest," Nathaniel said. "Our dad was in all" manner of sports while a Murray County High School student, and "he wants us to get into sports and achieve our goals."

"As long as they keep their grades up," their father noted. "That's all that matters."

The event featured 5K, 2K and 5-mile runs, and its the latest version of what used to be an annual half-marathon in downtown Dalton with more than 1,000 runners, said David Sanders of the Carpet Capital Rotary Club and the Red Carpet Road Race series.

"Our number" of participants will likely "be down this year" due to the event changes, but "we'll still raise more than $25,000, 90% goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs and 10% goes to local elementary and middle school running clubs."

All elementary and middle school runners could run at no charge in this race, which was led by the USA Corvette Club and concluded on a literal red carpet at Prater's Mill, Sanders said. "All of Highway 2 is closed for safety" of the runners.

"Dedication" brought Krista Durham, Robyn Ward and Loretta Langley out to run on a cold, foggy morning, Durham said. All three ran in this race when it was a half-marathon in downtown Dalton, and they appreciate the new location and 9:30 a.m. start time.

"I like that it's not in the dark," Ward said. "That can be dangerous."

"She's number one, and competitive," Langley said with a laugh as she pointed at Ward. "I just have fun with it."

"I'm shooting for 45 minutes," Ward said. "That's the goal."

The Gladden Middle School cross country team brought about 15 members to the run and appreciated the invitation to run for free, said coach Nayeli Jacobo, who ran for both Murray County High School and Dalton State College while a student. "They really want to be here."

"They" included eighth-grader Feliciano Perez, who is in his second year with the team, he said. Though he's the fastest runner on the squad, what he most enjoys about running and cross country is "meeting everybody" and running with a team.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be...
U.K.
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Dalton, GA
Dalton, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Dalton State College#The U S Army#The Red Carpet Road Race#The Boys Girls Clubs#The Usa Corvette Club
The Associated Press

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country. The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to "SNL," aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
955
Followers
144
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy