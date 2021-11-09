Changes to Red Carpet Road Race appreciated

Despite having a stroke six months ago, Scott Kuster ran in Saturday's Boys & Girls Clubs Veterans Day Red Carpet Road Race, an experience made all the more special for him because he did so alongside his sons, Gabriel, 13, and Nathaniel, 9.

"I've got to" do this, he said. "It's important to me."

"We're lucky he's here today, (and we're)" with him, said Nathaniel, a student at New Hope Elementary School. The run is "a way to thank our dad," who is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm.

Both Gabriel and Nathaniel are fast runners, so "I hope one of them wins (today)," Scott said before the race at Edwards Park. "They should be good."

"I'm a football player and baseball player, and I'm always the fastest," Nathaniel said. "Our dad was in all" manner of sports while a Murray County High School student, and "he wants us to get into sports and achieve our goals."

"As long as they keep their grades up," their father noted. "That's all that matters."

The event featured 5K, 2K and 5-mile runs, and its the latest version of what used to be an annual half-marathon in downtown Dalton with more than 1,000 runners, said David Sanders of the Carpet Capital Rotary Club and the Red Carpet Road Race series.

"Our number" of participants will likely "be down this year" due to the event changes, but "we'll still raise more than $25,000, 90% goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs and 10% goes to local elementary and middle school running clubs."

All elementary and middle school runners could run at no charge in this race, which was led by the USA Corvette Club and concluded on a literal red carpet at Prater's Mill, Sanders said. "All of Highway 2 is closed for safety" of the runners.

"Dedication" brought Krista Durham, Robyn Ward and Loretta Langley out to run on a cold, foggy morning, Durham said. All three ran in this race when it was a half-marathon in downtown Dalton, and they appreciate the new location and 9:30 a.m. start time.

"I like that it's not in the dark," Ward said. "That can be dangerous."

"She's number one, and competitive," Langley said with a laugh as she pointed at Ward. "I just have fun with it."

"I'm shooting for 45 minutes," Ward said. "That's the goal."

The Gladden Middle School cross country team brought about 15 members to the run and appreciated the invitation to run for free, said coach Nayeli Jacobo, who ran for both Murray County High School and Dalton State College while a student. "They really want to be here."

"They" included eighth-grader Feliciano Perez, who is in his second year with the team, he said. Though he's the fastest runner on the squad, what he most enjoys about running and cross country is "meeting everybody" and running with a team.