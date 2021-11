The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands when the Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special is streaming on Disney+ Day. Promising an exciting look towards the future of Phase Four of the MCU and beyond, the new and exclusive on-platform preview will be available to watch the morning of Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12, alongside two more Marvel Studios specials. The studio behind Eternals and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will go behind the scenes of Shang-Chi, streaming for all subscribers on Friday, and take a peek at the new original series Hawkeye during the event celebrating the second anniversary of Disney+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO