After earlier loss, Ode Osbourne's win was for his former students in Milwaukee

Colby Covington believes that poor instructions from his former ATT cornermen contributed to his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Covington lost via fifth-round TKO to Usman the first time these two welterweight rivals met inside the Octagon at UFC 245. In that fight, the two archrivals went back-and-forth for nearly the full 25 minutes until Usman dropped Covington late in the fifth round and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight. In the two years since then, Covington has done everything in his power in order to convince the UFC to give him the rematch, and they finally caved in and gave it to him. This Saturday at UFC 268, Covington gets to step into the Octagon for the second time when he takes on Usman for the welterweight title.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO