CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

After earlier loss, Ode Osbourne's win was for his former students in Milwaukee

By Matt Erickson, John Morgan
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Ode Osbourne beat CJ Vergara with a unanimous decision Saturday to open the preliminary card at UFC 268 in New York. Take a look inside the fight with Osbourne, who got back in the win column and has alternated wins and losses his past five fights....

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier claims “The first true loss of his career is very near”

Jon Jones has responded after his longtime rival Daniel Cormier suggested that “the first true loss” of his career is “very near”. During a recent Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with his ESPN co-host Ryan Clark, ‘DC’ was questioned if he thought ‘Bones’ had a realistic chance of defeating either of the reigning UFC heavyweight champions in Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“This guy wasn’t even legal,” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou exposed by former coach for ungrateful nature; details sad incident involving latter’s girlfriend

Francis Ngannou is a man of inspiration for anyone who has or is going through the toughest times of their life. A native of Cameroon, immigrated to France, was homeless and involved in legal problems, for once saw his purpose in becoming a professional MMA fighter and eventually become the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
firstsportz.com

Daniel Cormier jokes on shocking removal from commentary desk; abstain from commentary for family time

Retired mixed martial artist and former UFC 2 division champion Daniel Cormier has been a different personality altogether in his retirement life, a fun-loving guy that loves to be like any other hardcore fan of the sport even after being done with it. Cormier has been an integral part of the UFC’s commentary desk for the fighting events long before he retired and he seems to love the job whole-heartedly.
UFC
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Making AEW Debut Tonight

They say that anything can happen when you watch professional wrestling, and tonight a former WWE star is set to make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan took to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce that Ariya Daivari will be taking on Dante Martin during the show. It was also noted that Lio Rush will not be appearing with Dante Martin tonight because his grandmother passed away.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Espn#Combat
boxingnewsandviews.com

The Man Many Believe Is Canelo’s Final Test Fights Tonight

When it comes to the super-middleweight division (168 lbs.) Saul Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion last weekend. Boxing’s biggest star and pound for pound number one stopped Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to do so. Many believe only David Benavidez (24-0-21 KO) is the final challenge left at that weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington believes poor instructions from former ATT cornermen contributed to his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Colby Covington believes that poor instructions from his former ATT cornermen contributed to his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Covington lost via fifth-round TKO to Usman the first time these two welterweight rivals met inside the Octagon at UFC 245. In that fight, the two archrivals went back-and-forth for nearly the full 25 minutes until Usman dropped Covington late in the fifth round and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight. In the two years since then, Covington has done everything in his power in order to convince the UFC to give him the rematch, and they finally caved in and gave it to him. This Saturday at UFC 268, Covington gets to step into the Octagon for the second time when he takes on Usman for the welterweight title.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Fighter Tabbed As Last Test For Canelo At 168 Pounds Wins

David Benavidez put his final stamp on what will surely be a claim to challenge pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez next up. Fighting in home State of Arizona the former champion showed his free flowing artillery once again on route to his brave opponent Davis’ corner throwing in the towel:
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

SmackDown: 2 things that went wrong on the Nov. 12 episode

Before “Hangman” Adam Page hopefully strolls into Virginia this coming Wednesday as the AEW World Champion, the commonwealth played host to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, specifically emanating from the Norfolk Scope Arena. In a welcome departure from a few of the most recent weeks of the show, SmackDown...
WWE
The Independent

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Justin Gaethje’s calls for shot at UFC lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Justin Gaethje’s calls for a shot at the UFC lightweight title, telling his former opponent that he should not be next in line to challenge for the belt.Gaethje outpointed Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last weekend in a fight of the year contender, and the former interim lightweight champion immediately called for a match-up against the winner of next month’s title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.Gaethje’s victory over Chandler marked his first outing since October 2020, when Khabib submitted the American in the second round of the pair’s unification bout.The undefeated Khabib...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy