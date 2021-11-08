County sees another COVID-19 death

Another COVID-19 death in Lawrence County was reported Monday, state health officials said.

The county’s death total is now to 271. The death total for November is now to nine after there were 20 deaths in October.

There were also 97 new confirmed cases and 65 probable cases reported in Monday’s three-day report, which covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,250 cases (7,823 confirmed, 3,427 probable).

The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).

In Lawrence County, 41,034 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 290 from Friday.

There have been 38,999 full vaccination doses administered, up 157 from Friday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,497,628, which is 72.5 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,818,064 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients, up seven from Friday.

The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.

There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.

There were 11,589 additional positive cases and 60 new deaths reported in Monday’s three-day report, bringing the respective totals to 1,597,065 and 31,915.