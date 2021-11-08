Planning commission gives OK for women's opioid recovery house

New Castle seal

A house for women recovering from opioid and substance use disorders received a preliminary thumbs up from New Castle’s planning commission last week.

The house, located at 220 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown, would also be for the children of the women in the multiple family home. No therapeutic services will be delivered onsite.

The project received unanimous approval for a conditional use with Jeff Fandozzi, William Morgan, Heather Armstrong and Albert Conti voting in favor of the project, the lone agenda item at last Wednesday’s brief meeting. The planning commission gives recommendations to city council, which will ultimately vote to approve or deny the project.

Attorney Adrienne A. Langer, representing Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol Commission, said the four-bedroom home will undergo no structural changes.

“It is going to remain a single family residence,” she said, adding that if the home is ever sold by the commission, it would not have to be rezoned. “It is just to provide residency to people in recovery who also have children.”

The home could serve multiple families. At the absolute maximum capacity, it could serve three-to-four adults and six children.

Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol Commission provides case management, prevention and education, family intervention programs, the use of Kauffman’s Korner, recover support services and more for adults and adolescents in the community.