If you're planning to dine out in Los Angeles during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to take a look at the most recent Los Angeles County Environmental Health Inspection results. While most restaurants in Los Angeles were given a 90 or more on a scale of 0 to 100, a few restaurants in the area were given terrifyingly low scores - for even more terrifying infractions. Here are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles with the lowest scores.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO