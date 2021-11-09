Teen charged with attempted murder in Harlem MTA bus shooting of 14-year-old boy

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police arrested and charged a teenager on Monday in the October shooting of a 14-year-old boy as he got onto a bus in Harlem, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The alleged teenage shooter, 16, was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.

The victim was on his way home when a group of teens chased him, officials said at the time. The boy jumped onto the bus hoping to try to get away from the group, but the gunman got on the bus and fired shots, authorities said.

One of the shots grazed the boy and the other hit the bus driver’s partition.

The 14-year-old victim, who lived nearby, got off the bus and ran home. His mother then saw he was bleeding and rushed him to the hospital, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that the victim is a known gang member and was the intended target of the rival gunman.

