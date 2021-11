Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers were already giving Embiid the night off Monday versus the New York Knicks for rest, but now it looks like he will also miss at least Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid will need to either quarantine for ten days or return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart in order to get cleared. Andre Drummond will fill in as the 76ers' starting center in the meantime. Tobias Harris (protocols) remains sidelined, leaving plenty of usage available on offense.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO