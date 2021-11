REED CITY — The Reed City football team will lace up its cleats and battle for a Division 6 district title when it squares off with Montague on Friday night. It will be the second consecutive home playoff game for the Coyotes thus far, and it will be the first meeting between the schools since the opening week of the 2019 season, which happened to be a shutout loss for the Coyotes.

