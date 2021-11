The most meaningful basketball game Indiana has ever played against a MAC opponent will come tonight at 6p. Brand new coach Mike Woodson, 42 years from his last season affiliated with Indiana University, has enjoyed a wonderful six-month honeymoon period. He is the coach every IU fan has pined for since Bob Knight was defrocked over 21 years ago, or at least a coach that has the heritage they demanded. The IU program is back in the family, and expectations are likely too high to meet.

