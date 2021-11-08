Over 25,000 Tons Of Plastic COVID Waste Polluting The Oceans

Can you both tell us about your organization, Hidden Plastic, and what inspired you to start an environmental initiative?. Zara: Hidden Plastic educates people through a series of dark comedy videos on some of the problems, but also solutions, to the global micro-plastics issue. We started our journey in the summer of 2020 when we first joined Ocean Heroes Virtual Bootcamp (OHvBC). Part of the challenge for OHvBC was to start your own campaign, so we thought about what problems we should focus on. We realised that micro-plastics are very important but not as well addressed. We also thought we could focus on plastic that is 'hidden' from view, such as 'recycling' that is actually just sent overseas to countries that then can't handle the waste, or microscopic plastics seeping into Nature and our food supply.

