Over 25,000 Tons Of Plastic COVID Waste Polluting The Oceans

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 25,000 tons of plastic waste from the coronavirus pandemic has ended up in the world's oceans, according to a new study published in the online journal PNAS. The researchers estimated that 193 countries produced over 8 million tons of plastic waste during the pandemic. That waste primarily includes masks, gloves,...

