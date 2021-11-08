Educator’s Blog: Land Acknowledgments as a Tool Towards Social Justice in Your Classroom

Not all trouble is bad trouble, and as the life and legacy of statesman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis denotes, change can come as the result of “good trouble.” Not one to shy away from fighting for the advancement of civil and human rights, Lewis, who served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, played a pivotal role in changing the course of American history. He was one of the original members of the Freedom Riders in the 1960s, an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, and he also led one of the most infamous marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge which ultimately became known as “Bloody Sunday.” His actions and advocacy eventually led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. His life and contributions to the fight against equality for all people have been depicted in Ava Duvernay’s Selma, the 2017 PBS documentary John Lewis: Get in the Way, the CNN documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, Bobby Kennedy For President, and in these other documentaries about race everyone needs to see.

