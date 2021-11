Latino residents in Marin County might soon wield more influence on the Board of Supervisors given the direction that the redistricting process is taking. The supervisors held their third public hearing Tuesday on how the boundaries of the county’s five supervisorial districts should be redrawn. Every 10 years, district boundaries have to be reassessed following the national census to ensure that each district has an approximately equal number of residents.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO