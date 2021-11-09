RamSat taking photos while orbiting Earth
The middle-school project to build a miniature satellite that is now taking pictures from 250 miles above Earth was born around Christmas 2014. That’s when two men...www.oakridger.com
The middle-school project to build a miniature satellite that is now taking pictures from 250 miles above Earth was born around Christmas 2014. That’s when two men...www.oakridger.com
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.
Comments / 0