EDMONTON, Alberta — The Seattle Kraken have now played 10 games. It’s fair to say there are a few trends. Monday night in Edmonton, Seattle relived a few early tropes in a 5-2 loss, the Kraken allowed a goal on the first shot of the game for the third time of those 10 games. The Kraken entered the first intermission playing from behind for the fifth time; they have lost every time — all five — they have trailed going into the first intermission. The opponent has scored first in seven of the games.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO