BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (1-0) will be back in action Sunday in the PMAC at 12:30 p.m. CT for its second game of the season, hosting Florida Gulf Coast (2-0). The Tigers opened the Coach Kim Mulkey Era on Tuesday with an 82-40 win over Nicholls. Guard Khayla Pointer went for 16 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, becoming the third player in program history to record a triple-double. Center Faustine Aifuwa went over 1,000 points for her career. All five starters for the Tigers recorded double-digit points, led by Center Hannah Gusters who had 19 in her LSU debut.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO