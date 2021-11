Leave it to The Count to put his own spin on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever." On Tuesday, Sesame Street released a delightful video of Eilish and the friendly vampire singing her hit song, but with a wholesome twist: the lyrics were changed to teach kids how to count, share, and appreciate the world around them. "When I'm counting with you, I'm happier than ever," Eilish and The Count sing, adding, "Numbers sound so much better / Now let's count me and you."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO