Las Vegas, NV

Mick Jagger Praises Måneskin After Vegas Performance: 'Great Night'

thewoodyshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMåneskin has secured another exciting co-sign from one of rock music's biggest icons—Mick Jagger. On Saturday (November 6), Måneskin opened for The Rolling Stones during their tour stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the show, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners took to social media to gush about...

www.thewoodyshow.com

