Mick Jagger Praises Måneskin After Vegas Performance: 'Great Night'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas. He posted a series of pictures on Twitter posing at various locations around Fair Park. “Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night!” read the tweet posted Monday evening. Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tnIsI3VqsH — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 1, 2021 Some tickets are still available. The Rolling Stones are bringing their “No Filter” tour, to Dallas. The tour marks the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement due to COVID-19. According to Fairpark.org the continued tour follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019. Doors open at 5:30pm and the event is set to start at 7:30pm.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO