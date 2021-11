The UCLA Women's Volleyball team hosted #8 Washington in a battle of teams tied for 1st in the Pac 12 conference and 3 quick sets later, the Bruins were in sole possession of first place after a 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of the Huskies. Graduate student Mac May and freshman Charitie Luper led the Bruins with 18 and 13 kills, respectively. Sophomore middle blocker Anna Dodson added 5 kills to go along with a team-high 6 blocks. The Bruins hit .333 as a team for the match while the visiting Huskies only managed to hit .118. The Bruins improved to 17-3 overall with a 10-2 record in conference play, while the Huskies fell to 16-4 overall with a 9-3 conference record. The Bruins next head to Utah on Friday and Colorado on Sunday, and the week after that they visit the Oregon schools. The next home match is on Friday, November 19th against Arizona State to be followed with a Sunday match against Arizona.

