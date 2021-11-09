CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine mandate debate continues for Statehouse employees

By Jodi Reed
 5 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and Senate currently have vaccine mandates in place. That means elected officials and their staff have to show proof of vaccination in order to return to work.

Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano said that 96-percent of members have already provided proof of vaccination or they’ve requested an exemption but there are still a handful that are refusing to disclose their vaccine status.

“We’re down to five and we are so happy to see that the mandated vaccination, the vote that we took, that asked all members to get vaccinated is having an impact,” Mariano told 22News.

Members of the public have been critical of the legislature’s vaccine mandates.

Viewers have also reached out to 22News saying it’s unfair and hypocritical for lawmakers to enforce vaccine mandates without having to follow the rules themselves.

The vaccine mandate debate is still ongoing at the Statehouse. House and Senate leaders say they are still going through exemption requests and having conversations with lawmakers that have not disclosed their vaccine status.

As of now, members that are not in compliance are required to work from home.

