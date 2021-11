For Southern (4-5, 3-3), a winning season hangs in the balance, but there’s also that rivalry with Jackson State which is going to create some nice atmosphere. Southern has been struggling all season to get over the hump with back-to-back victories. This is the toughest assignment to date against the team that looks like the favorite to win the title. Jaguar fans should turn out in big numbers for this home finale because rest assured the Tiger fans will be pouring down I-55 and making the turn at I-12 on two wheels.

JACKSON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO