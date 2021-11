Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers elected to give Embiid Monday's game off for rest purposes as he deals with a sore left knee. That day off seems to have done the trick, as Embiid is not listed on the team's injury report for Wednesday night. Should the star center play as expected, Andre Drummond would likely revert to a role off the bench with the second unit.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO