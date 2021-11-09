CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Deadly crash prompts bill to improve major roadway in Montgomery Co.

By Shennekia Grimshaw
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273NLI_0cqgA16D00

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly crash in Montgomery County last month lead to officials calling for improvements along that particular roadway.

The three-vehicle crash killed 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez and injured four others. Now, elected officials are looking into a bill that would improve the stretch along Georgia Avenue and Dexter Street in Silver Spring. After the crash, state officials wrote a letter to Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA) about concerns in the area where the crash happened.

Fatal collision on US 15 South at Route 40 left one pedestrian dead

The bill would require a report from police and engineers on any suggested improvements to prevent fatal crashes moving forward. Officials further explain the bill would work. Senator Jeff Waldstreicher (D) of District 18 in Montgomery County said, “Under our bill, state highway and MCDOT would be required to continue that analysis by making recommendations to prevent future accidents along the same stretch of road.”

Montgomery County’s Vision Zero Map reported nearly 70 crashes in the Forest Glen Area of Georgia Avenue in just four years. Delegate Emily Shetty, Al Carr, and Jared Solomon are also in support of the bill.

A statement from MDSHA stated:

“We are saddened about this fatal crash on Georgia Avenue and are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened. At this point, police are still investigating. Each time there is a serious crash, we review the police report to determine what can be done from an engineering standpoint to make our roads safer. We value our strategic partnership with local law enforcement and the Maryland Highway Safety Office to continue to keep targeted enforcement active. We implore motorists to adhere to all posted speed limits to further ensure safe passage for all users of this busy highway.”

Maryland State Highway Administration

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Fatal pedestrian crash closing W. Glebe Rd. in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A fatal pedestrian crash has closed West Glebe Road temporarily from Mount Vernon Avenue to Russell Road on Saturday around 9 p.m. The road closure is due to a fatal pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The police department said the crash is currently being investigated.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Video released in Silver Spring armed carjacking

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Video from an armed carjacking that took place on Nov. 8 was released as police still work to identify the suspect. Police said that the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 13900 block of Castle Blvd. in Silver Spring around 6:05 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, had […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Homicide suspect arrested after 7 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man responsible for a homicide that happened almost 7 years ago. Back on Nov. 30 in 2014, police were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast at around 3:30 in the morning for a report of an unconscious person. Officers then […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland. David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown. He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Washington County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioner, Charlie Burkett, and his wife are quarantining at home, after visiting a restaurant last week. Commissioner Burkett says he and his wife are both vaccinated. “I wouldn’t have wanted to go through what I went through unvaccinated,” said Commissioner Burkett. After visiting an unidentified restaurant last week, Burkett […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County COVID-19 rates continue to rise

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state, yet experts say the county also has one of the highest vaccination rates. This leads residents to ask: why do cases continue to rise?  The health department says one contributing factor is how close the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Georgia Avenue#Speed Limits#Montgomery Co#Mdsha#District 18#Mcdot
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy