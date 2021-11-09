Deadly crash prompts bill to improve major roadway in Montgomery Co.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly crash in Montgomery County last month lead to officials calling for improvements along that particular roadway.

The three-vehicle crash killed 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez and injured four others. Now, elected officials are looking into a bill that would improve the stretch along Georgia Avenue and Dexter Street in Silver Spring. After the crash, state officials wrote a letter to Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA) about concerns in the area where the crash happened.

The bill would require a report from police and engineers on any suggested improvements to prevent fatal crashes moving forward. Officials further explain the bill would work. Senator Jeff Waldstreicher (D) of District 18 in Montgomery County said, “Under our bill, state highway and MCDOT would be required to continue that analysis by making recommendations to prevent future accidents along the same stretch of road.”

Montgomery County’s Vision Zero Map reported nearly 70 crashes in the Forest Glen Area of Georgia Avenue in just four years. Delegate Emily Shetty, Al Carr, and Jared Solomon are also in support of the bill.

A statement from MDSHA stated:

“We are saddened about this fatal crash on Georgia Avenue and are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened. At this point, police are still investigating. Each time there is a serious crash, we review the police report to determine what can be done from an engineering standpoint to make our roads safer. We value our strategic partnership with local law enforcement and the Maryland Highway Safety Office to continue to keep targeted enforcement active. We implore motorists to adhere to all posted speed limits to further ensure safe passage for all users of this busy highway.” Maryland State Highway Administration

