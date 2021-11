Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept the 76ers’ assistance to address his mental readiness to play is frustrating the organization. Simmons has been receiving treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. But he has been unwilling to meet with Sixers doctors to discuss his mental readiness, according to ESPN. The disgruntled point guard has been working instead with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association since this summer. He has not shared details of those meetings with the Sixers, according to the report.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO