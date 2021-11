BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville food truck called "For the Love NWA" is celebrating a year of feeding the community for free. “I love these people very, very, very much,” said Lonni Bell, who was formerly homeless and an alcoholic, and is now volunteering to help homeless people in Fayetteville. “They’ve done me a great deal, man. They saved my life.”

