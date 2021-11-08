CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Microsoft Will Now Snitch On You At Work Like Never Before

slashdot.org
 6 days ago

If you can't tell if you are getting the business value from your employees except by micromanaging their computer usage, then you have a very...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Which dead Microsoft product would you like to see brought back for Halloween?

It's the spookiest time of the year, Halloween. In honor of the holiday, we have a horrific poll this weekend. We'd like to know which Microsoft product or service you'd like to see brought back from the dead. From MSN Messenger to the Windows 10 Start menu, Microsoft has a kill count higher than Michael Myers. In fact, it was difficult to keep the list of options short enough to make a functional poll. So: If you could pick just one item to have Microsoft resurrect, which would it be?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Value#Computer
Neowin

You can now open new chats in a separate window in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is pushing Teams to be the go-to conversation platform for PCs. The company has made Teams an integral part of Windows 11, while constantly updating it to improve each day. One such update has brought the ability to separate a chat window from the actual app. The feature still...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

You Can Get Firefox From the Microsoft Store Now

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Now Microsoft Teams Works Right Inside Meta's Workplace

Microsoft Teams is integrating with Meta's Workplace (formerly Facebook's Workplace) so you can livestream video right into your Workplace Groups. The new collaboration between Microsoft and Meta, announced on Wednesday, will allow you to use both apps' features simultaneously without having to switch between them. According to a Workplace blog post, the Workplace app will get a new home in the Teams navigation bar so both apps can integrate seamlessly.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
enplugged.com

Move Aside, Foldable Screens: Microsoft Is Now Working on a Foldable Mouse – Beebom

Microsoft has been launching many new products in varied categories, ranging from the new Windows 11 OS to the new education-focused Surface Laptop SE. Now, a recent patent suggests that the Redmond giant is working on a new input peripheral, specifically a mouse, that physically bends to become more compact and travel-friendly. So, instead of jumping on the foldable screen bandwagon like many other companies, Microsoft plans to introduce a brand new category for computer peripherals in the market – foldable accessories.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

You now have access to Windows 11 with Microsoft 365

During the latest Ignite conference, Microsoft made an announcement that will please users. Windows 11 is now also available through this payable subscription service for the virtual PC. The new operating system will therefore run, no matter where you are, on a virtual TPM. You can also use this service...
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

Windows 11 SE Won't Be Sold Separately, Can't Be Reinstalled Once Removed

Just make a single OS already... I feel so sorry for the consumer these days with this kind of shenanigans. I don't know how this god modded up. The idea that a one-size-fits-all OS exists is asinine. Having different flavours of an OS for different use cases is Linux's greatest strength. Not trying to tabletify MacOS and dedicate something specific to the hardware is one of the core reasons for Apple's success.
COMPUTERS
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

Tech Giants Release EEO-1s, Report Progress Towards Undisclosed Diversity Goals

Until recently, the latest EEO-1 Diversity Report figures disclosed by tech giants Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft were for their 2018 U.S.-based workforce (Amazon had never disclosed its EEO-1 data). But as the EEOC's pandemic-delayed final deadline for filing EEO-1 Reports for 2019 and 2020 approached at the end of October, the tech giants all quietly made EEO-1 employee counts by gender, race, and ethnicity available for their 2020 U.S.-based workforce.
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy