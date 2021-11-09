CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd University celebrates first-generation students

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 5 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University’s TRIO program is honoring their first-generation students and staff for their hard work and contribution to the university.

One-third of all college students across the nation are first-generation students, and about 30% of the students pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Shepherd University are the first in their family to graduate from college. The TRIO organization created in response to the Higher Education Act of 1965 focuses on support services for students which provide on-campus guidance and pushes them to earn a college degree.

“Being a first-generation college student, going to college for the first time can be a scary thing, and their parents have not gone to college. They don’t have siblings that they could talk to about navigating the collegiate system. And so it is very important to let them know that they can be successful by accomplishing their goal,” said Cynthia Copney, director of TRIO programs.

The university is also showcasing the stories of first-generation individuals on its website .

