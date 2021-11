If this was indeed Ben Roethlisberger’s final game in Cleveland he went out in a familiar manner — with a victory. Roethlisberger is now 12-2-1 in Cleveland, and he was front and center in Sunday’s win. He was 22 for 34 for 266 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. This won’t erase the feeling of losing to the Browns in the playoffs in January, but he proved once again the Browns made a gigantic mistake when they passed on him in the 2004 draft. Grade: B.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO