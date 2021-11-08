Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Ohio State football matchup on Nov. 20

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

Kickoff time and TV details have been released for the Spartans’ Nov. 20 matchup against the Buckeyes.

Kickoff from Columbus, Ohio will be at 12 p.m. EST and the game will be televised nationally on ABC. As things stand right now, this game very well could decide who wins the Big Ten East Division.

Both Michigan State and Ohio State are 8-1 on the season, and have a great chance at being 9-1 heading into this matchup. Both teams should be listed in the top 10 if they can both pick up wins this upcoming weekend.