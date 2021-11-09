CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Coinbase Wallet Launches Standalone Browser Extension

By Taylor Scott
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase continues to look for more optimization. In a world where versatile wallet tools like Metamask have had immense prevalence for crypto users, the attention and investment into standalone wallets is increasing. Of course, in enters Coinbase, one of the most prevalent names in the world of crypto exchanges....

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
The Motley Fool

My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Robinhood Discusses Crypto Wallet Launch and Listing Strategy as Petition to List Shiba Inu Exceeds 526K Signers

The chief operating officer (COO) of Robinhood Crypto has provided an update on the company’s upcoming cryptocurrency wallet launch. The executive also discussed Robinhood’s listing strategy in response to the question of whether the platform will list shiba inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency. Robinhood Crypto’s COO Discusses Listing Strategy as Petition to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallets#The Wallet#Nft#Walletlink#Terra#Tezos
knowtechie.com

How to add extensions to the Safari browser in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Browser extensions are nice little applets that can significantly improve the overall internet browsing experience. They make your browser perform tasks that wouldn’t be possible without them. Now, with the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, users can add extensions to their Safari browsers. Even though this is a...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Computecoin Launches Ale Wallet, a Crypto Wallet for the Metaverse

Computecoin, a self-evolving computer built to power the metaverse, launched its crypto wallet, Ale Wallet on Friday, October 29. The company held a simultaneous testnet airdrop to celebrate the wallet’s debut. Ale Wallet is a crypto wallet designed for the metaverse that gives users one-tap access to their CCN (Computecoin’s...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft launching 'edge browser' for Linux

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Microsoft has finally announced the launch of a stable version of its 'edge browser' for the Linux operating system later this week. As per The Verge, the American tech giant will officially launch the 'edge' supported browser fully on Linux with regular stable channel updates.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Computers
decrypt.co

Coinbase Confirms It's Launching a Subscription Service With Zero Fees

Coinbase is in the process of testing a new subscription service, the exchange has said. It would allow traders to buy and sell crypto without fees. Dubbed Coinbase One, it will only be available to a small handful of users at first. Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S.,...
MARKETS
techeblog.com

Apple Doesn’t Want iPhone / iPad Users to be Sideloading Apps, But Here’s How for Educational Purposes

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi is against iPhone / iPad users sideloading apps as he states that this action opens iOS to cybercriminals as well as malware, but for those who are still interested, there are several ways to do so without jailbreaking. When you sideload an app, it basically means you’re manually installing software that has not been approved by Apple for the App Store. Read more for two short video tutorials and additional information.
CELL PHONES
igeeksblog.com

Best ad blocker extensions for Chrome, Safari, and other browsers in 2021

Ads are universally frustrating when you’re trying to read or watch something online. That’s why I hunted down the best ad blocker extensions for all browsers, whether it’s Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or even Opera or Yandex. Below you’ll find a list of my top choices that...
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

5 Best NFT Wallets

If you're interested in collecting or investing in non-fungible tokens, you'll need an NFT wallet. An NFT wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that supports the blockchain protocol NFTs are built on. It also needs to support the currency you'll buy NFTs with, such as Ether (CRYPTO:ETH). Since the vast majority...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

The 8 Best Cryptocurrency Wallets

Finding the best crypto wallet is important to secure your crypto investment. Investors looking for the best crypto wallet should start here. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been around for years, but cryptocurrency investing keeps becoming more mainstream. New cryptocurrency investors may not necessarily be tech-savvy and knowledgeable about this world. One thing all investors should know about is cryptocurrency wallets, which add a layer of safety by offering online, or hot, and offline, or cold, storage for your personal crypto key, which enables access to your holdings. Any investor looking for the best wallet to hold Bitcoin and other cryptos has several factors to consider, including the type of storage, security measures and ease of use. Here are some of the best cryptocurrency wallets to consider.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

SolFlare Launches Mobile App Wallet for the Solana Community

Users will be able to buy, sell, send, and stake SOL and other Solana-based tokens directly through the mobile application. SolFlare, the popular wallet built for the Solana blockchain, has launched Android and iOS mobile versions. Aside from buying, selling, and storing SOL and Solana-based tokens, users will also be able to stake them through the app version.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

BIFROST launches Biport Wallet: Opening a gateway to true multichain DeFi for crypto-users

BIFROST, the first blockchain middleware that enables multichain connectivity, has launched Biport Wallet, a universal passport to the multichain world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Open-source and decentralized, Biport Wallet connects to multiple blockchain networks, enabling crypto users to manage multiple cryptocurrencies all in one place. Currently supporting cryptocurrencies across blockchain...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy