The sun now sets before 6 p.m. and the inevitable switch from iced to hot coffee has taken place, but not everything about this time of year is so distressing Finally, the Fall/Winter collections that walked the runways all the way back in February are making their way to the racks of your favorite stores. Meaning, it’s time to reevaluate your cold-weather staples like outerwear, boots, and, of course, sweaters, and reinfuse your closet with a sense of weather-appropriate playfulness. To brighten your day (even when the sun calls it quits before your workday does), it’s time to get acquainted with this season’s must-have: the embellished sweater.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO