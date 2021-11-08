Michigan State remains slated for Rose Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State is still in a great spot to end up in Pasadena on New Year’s Day, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Despite losing to Purdue this past weekend, Michigan State remained in the Rose Bowl of McMurphy’s latest bowl projections. The Spartans are now pegged to play Utah in this traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup.

