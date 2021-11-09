White House: Cost of Lives Lost Worth More Than Harm to Foes of Vaccine Mandate

President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday issued a vocal defense of a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large companies despite a court challenge that temporarily freezes the program. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on ABC talk show "This Week." "The administration is certainly prepared to defend them." And White House chief of staff Ron Klain, citing earlier court rulings that upheld state-level mandates, said he was "quite confident" that the mandate would ultimately be upheld.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO