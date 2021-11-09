CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: Cost of Lives Lost Worth More Than Harm to Foes of Vaccine Mandate

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
More than 20 states filed lawsuits against the mandate, alleging infringements on the Constitution and federal government...

AFP

White House defends vaccine mandate against court challenge

President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday issued a vocal defense of a controversial Covid-19 vaccine mandate for large companies despite a court challenge that temporarily freezes the program. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on ABC talk show "This Week." "The administration is certainly prepared to defend them." And White House chief of staff Ron Klain, citing earlier court rulings that upheld state-level mandates, said he was "quite confident" that the mandate would ultimately be upheld.
Senator Perry calls White House vaccine mandate ‘overreach’

LUBBOCK, Texas — On November 4, the White House published a release outlining the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that required all businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated by January 4, 2022. One section of a 6-part plan was to immunize two-thirds of the workforce and take further initiative...
U.S. Labor Dept vaccine and testing mandate coming in days -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Labor Department will issue its national COVID-19 vaccine and testing rule for large employers in the coming few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for every business with...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

