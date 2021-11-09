CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Nic Dowd: Exits Monday's contest

Dowd left Monday's game against Buffalo with a lower-body injury and will not...

tucsonpost.com

Capitals put C Nic Dowd on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals put center Nic Dowd on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury. The team recalled 2019 third-round pick Aliaksei Protas from Hershey of the American Hockey League to take Dowd's spot on the roster. Dowd, 31, missed last Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators but returned to...
NHL
FOX Sports

Washington Capitals to visit Tampa Bay Lightning Monday

LINE: Lightning -151, Capitals +126; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals. Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning averaged 30.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals recall Aliaksei Protas, place Nic Dowd on IR

The Washington Capitals made another roster move and placed another forward on injured reserve. Aliaksei Protas has been recalled from the Hershey Bears while Nic Dowd gets placed on IR. Protas has four points with a goal and three assists in six games with Hershey this season and his three...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Niederreiter, Reaves, Dowd

The Hurricanes had plenty to be happy about on Friday night as they ran their winning streak to seven straight to start the season but it wasn’t all good news as Nino Niederreiter suffered a lower-body injury in the third period. Speaking with reporters including Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer postgame, head coach Rod Brind’Amour indicated that the winger could be “out for a while”. Niederreiter, a five-time 20-goal scorer, was off to a decent start this season with three tallies in his first seven games and with this being a contract year, any extended absence certainly won’t help his cause when it’s time to work out a new agreement. In the meantime, Niederreiter’s injury could open up a spot for Seth Jarvis to make his NHL debut.
NHL
Person
Nic Dowd
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Practicing Wednesday

Dowd (lower body) took part in Wednesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Dowd has missed the last two games due to injury but was a full participant in Wednesday's session. The 31-year-old's availability for Thursday's showdown with the Panthers has yet to be determined, but Dowd doesn't look like he'll be out of the lineup much longer -- which would be a welcome relief for a Capitals team already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body).
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Activated from IR

Dowd (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Dowd missed the last two games and hasn't been in Washington's lineup since Oct. 27. The 31-year-old has one goal through six games and should be back in action Thursday against the Panthers.
NHL
chatsports.com

Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Lightning Game Day

Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning from Vogs and Peerless, and don’t forget to check in with our SB Nation pals Raw Charge for coverage from behind enemy lines tonight. Notes from yesterday’s practice, including injury and lineup updates. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Thunder's Gabriel Deck: Questionable for Monday's contest

Deck (heel) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Deck is dealing with a left heel contusion and may be sidelined Monday. The 26-year-old forward has made three appearances for the Thunder this year, averaging 3.7 points across 6.3 minutes, so if he is unavailable, it shouldn't affect their rotations.
NBA
CBS Sports

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Exits Tuesday's contest

Hamilton (lower body) left Tuesday's game versus the Ducks after the first period and will not return, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Hamilton played throughout the first period, but he went down the tunnel to the locker room before the start of the second. The defenseman didn't return at the start of the third, and it's unclear what's keeping him off the ice. An update may be available after Tuesday's game, but the Devils don't play again until Friday versus the Kings.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals drop Saturday night contest to Flyers

The Washington Capitals dropped a 2-1 contest to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The Caps donned their blue W jerseys for this contest but couldn’t match the sweet look with the on ice play. The first period was scoreless as the Flyers led in shots...
NHL
gocrimson.com

No. 9/13 Men's Ice Hockey Heads to Northeastern For Monday Night Contest on NESN

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard (4-0-0) kicks off the week with a road contest at cross-town rival Northeastern (7-3-0) on Monday night (7 p.m., NESN) at Matthews Arena. Harvard will play Northeastern in a non-Beanpot contest for the first time since 2012 and will visit Matthews Arena for the first time since Jan. 19, 2011 (L, 3-0). Matthews Arena was once home to the Harvard men's hockey program, and the Crimson played the first hockey game in the rebuilt Matthews Arena over 100 years ago, on Jan. 8, 1921.
HOCKEY
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Head to The Nation’s Capital to Take On Capitals

Losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins sucks. There isn’t any more eloquent wording than that. It encapsulates how every Philadelphia Flyers fan feels. In my previous preview versus the Penguins, I called them flightless birds. Technically, I’m not wrong. They’re flightless, just like the crow I’m eating after advising all of you to take the Flyers as the underdog. That loss was worse than the shutout Philadelphia endured in Calgary.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two-goal effort Monday

Wilson scored twice on four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. Wilson opened the scoring just 2:13 into the game, deflecting a shot past Buffalo netminder Dustin Tokarski for his second goal of the year. He lit the lamp again less than seven minutes into the third period, slipping a backhander through Tokarski to make it a 4-2 game. Wilson has picked up three goals over his last three games after going his first nine without scoring.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Exits Sunday's game

Moss is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Prior to that, Moss had recorded three carries for six yards and caught two passes for 18 yards. In his absence, Devin Singletary figures to log added touches out of Buffalo's Week 9 backfield.
NFL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Snaps winless skid Monday

Vanecek stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on Monday. Vanecek was headed toward a tidier stat line until the Sabres scored twice in the final period, but the netminder was still able to put an end to his 0-2-2 winless skid. He's 3-2-3 overall on the year with a 2.51 GAA and .906 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Kelan Martin: Questionable for Monday's contest

Martin (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Spurs. Martin has yet to make his 2021-22 debut, as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. The upgrade to questionable is certainly a good sign, but even if he is available, it's unclear if he will be a part of the Rick Carlisle's regular rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Ryan Donato: Exits early Saturday

Donato (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Coyotes. It's unclear how Donato suffered the injury, but he was ruled out early in the second period. The 25-year-old has four points through 11 appearances while working mainly in a middle-six role. Donato's absence leaves the Flames with 11 healthy forwards on the roster -- if he can't play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, the Kraken may need to call up a forward from AHL Charlotte.
NHL
Washington Times

Capitals send Lapierre to juniors, place Dowd on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals‘ roster churn continued Wednesday morning. The Capitals, who have put several players on injured reserve so far this season, sent youngster Hendrix Lapierre down to his junior league team and put center Nic Dowd on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Lapierre, 19, was the Capitals‘ first-round...
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Questionable for Monday's contest

Williams (wrist) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves. It's unclear when Williams sustained the injury. The rookie has appeared in nine contests this season and is averaging 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds across 18.3 minutes per game. If he is unable to go Monday, then Jarrett Culver may see an increased role off the bench.
NBA

