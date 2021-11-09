Capitals' Nic Dowd: Exits Monday's contest

The Hurricanes had plenty to be happy about on Friday night as they ran their winning streak to seven straight to start the season but it wasn’t all good news as Nino Niederreiter suffered a lower-body injury in the third period. Speaking with reporters including Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer postgame, head coach Rod Brind’Amour indicated that the winger could be “out for a while”. Niederreiter, a five-time 20-goal scorer, was off to a decent start this season with three tallies in his first seven games and with this being a contract year, any extended absence certainly won’t help his cause when it’s time to work out a new agreement. In the meantime, Niederreiter’s injury could open up a spot for Seth Jarvis to make his NHL debut.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO