Only a late touchdown with the game well out of reach allowed Florida to avoid being blanked for the first time since 1988. Small victories will have to suffice in place of actual wins, which have proved harder to come by in coach Dan Mullen's fourth season. The 34-7 loss to Georgia illustrated the chasm of space separating the Gators from the top-ranked Bulldogs and raised another round of questions about whether Mullen has what it takes to close the gap.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO