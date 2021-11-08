CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favour Aire, 2022 four-star, to announce college decision Wednesday

By Joe Tipton about 8 hours
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Favour Aire, a 6-foot-11 center out of District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara will announce his college decision...

www.on3.com

Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Maryland State
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Steve Sarkisian announces key Texas receiver has left the program

The hits keep on coming from Austin. After dropping their fourth straight game to Iowa State on Sunday, the Monday morning news is not helping in any way. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced wide receiver Joshua Moore is planning on entering the transfer portal. He leaves the program as the third leading receiver on the year.
TEXAS STATE
#Rutgers
3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
USC 5-star commit Domani Jackson wears Alabama hoodie during visit

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback and USC commit Domani Jackson was in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend for Alabama‘s primetime game versus LSU. For the first time since playing high school ball together, Jackson and Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young were wearing the same colors. In an Instagram Live...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdrb.com

Former UofL football player passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former UofL football player passed away Thursday. Dejmi Dumervil-Jean's death was announced Friday morning on Twitter through his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas High School. The Florida native played for the Cardinals in 2018, appearing in 11 games and making seven tackles. He's the nephew...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
