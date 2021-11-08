CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Musings: Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State's tight ends and more

By David Eckert about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this week's Monday Musings column, we wrap up the...

www.on3.com

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bo Nix critical of Auburn fans following embarrassing Mississippi State loss

Auburn lost to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix did not hold back in his assessment of the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Nix said after the game, per Jordan Hill. “Felt like the entire stadium, the life, just mellowed out. The life of the stadium just relaxed there for a minute, and it was hard to get momentum back.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Quarterback OUT Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to play the Kansas State Wildcats today and will be without a key part of their offense. According to multiple sources, redshirt freshman Garrett Greene did not travel with the team to Manhattan, Kansas and is listed as out for today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Right call? Minnesota benefits from controversial touchdown ruling vs. Iowa

We have controversy in Iowa City. Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, Minnesota was facing a 4th-and-2 from Iowa’s 37-yard-line. Coach PJ Fleck elected to go for the first down. Minnesota dialed up play-action and tight end Ko Kieft snuck behind the defense. Quarterback Cole Kramer found him over the top and the 6-foot-5 tight end rumbled for a game-tying score.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart provides update on Nolan Smith, Devonte Wyatt

Georgia got a huge 41-17 win against Tennessee on Saturday, but they did not leave Knoxville unscathed. Linebacker Nolan Smith went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game clutching his wrist, while defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt left banged up as well. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

What is the 27 on the Tennessee football field?

Tennessee football has a 27 on the field at Neyland Stadium but what is the number for and why is it there for the Vols in Knoxville?. If you’ve watched Tennessee football this year, you may have noticed a unique feature on the field at Neyland Stadium: A No. 27 in an orange circle at the 27-yard line.
TENNESSEE STATE
