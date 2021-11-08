Monday Musings: Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State's tight ends and more

Auburn lost to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix did not hold back in his assessment of the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Nix said after the game, per Jordan Hill. “Felt like the entire stadium, the life, just mellowed out. The life of the stadium just relaxed there for a minute, and it was hard to get momentum back.”

