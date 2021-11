One of the biggest defensive names in the NFL was moved at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, as Von Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller is going from one great defensive team to another. The All-Pro linebacker was a part of the 2015 Broncos’ defense that helped bring Peyton Manning his second Super Bowl. It is considered to be one of the best units of all time, holding Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to just 10 points in the Super Bowl.

