On the brink of 2022, it should go without saying that families come in all different styles and sizes. But it actually does need to be said—to little ones especially, as single mom Cassie, founder of Traveling the Lunaverse, points out. The New Jersey mom to toddler Luna, who documents her parenting journey—and family of two—on social media, recently posted a TikTok in which she discussed the importance of explaining family dynamics to children from the time they're young.

