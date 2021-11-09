CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even without Rodón, Keuchel likes look of Sox rotation

CARLSBAD, Calif. – White Sox southpaw Carlos Rodón was working back from Tommy John surgery when Dallas Keuchel signed with the team two years ago. “I watched him grow from not really knowing how to pitch,” Keuchel recalled Monday, “to actually pitching with elite velocity and elite breaking stuff. He even...

2021 Player Review: Dallas Keuchel

After a great first impression in 2020, Dallas Keuchel failed to meet expectations in 2021. A dismal second half of the season raises a few questions about Keuchel and his status with the 2022 Chicago White Sox roster.
The Rodón Dilemma

Lefty pitcher Carlos Rodón became a free agent on Wednesday, and the question of whether he should return to the South Side is currently at the forefront of every fan’s mind. Rodón was non-tendered after the 2020 season due to a string of injuries and a Tommy John surgery in...
White Sox' Carlos Rodón Hits Open Market Without Qualifying Offer

Sox don't extend qualifying offer to free agent Carlos Rodón originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox are interested in finding a way to bring back Carlos Rodón, but a reunion won't happen through a qualifying offer. The All-Star left-hander won't even get the chance to decide...
Sox don't extend qualifying offer to free agent Carlos Rodón

The Chicago White Sox are interested in finding a way to bring back Carlos Rodón, but a reunion won't happen through a qualifying offer. The All-Star left-hander won't even get the chance to decide whether to take a one-year deal worth $18.4 million, as the White Sox did not extend the qualifying offer by Sunday's deadline, sending Rodón to the open market.
MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
Carlos Rodón does not receive a qualifying offer from the Chicago White Sox, sending the All-Star pitcher into free agency

The Chicago White Sox did not extend a qualifying offer to free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón, the team confirmed Sunday. Players receiving the qualifying offer have the option of accepting the one-year deal, reportedly for $18.4 million, or declining, with draft pick compensation coming into play. Decisions for those players are due by Nov. 17. Non-tendered by the Sox in December, Rodón returned ...
Keuchel's motivation at 'all-time high' following sour 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif. — If the loud voices on White Sox Twitter had their druthers, Dallas Keuchel would be pitching somewhere else in 2022. And if Rick Hahn's front office is serious about bringing Carlos Rodón back — or making any other kind of offseason upgrade to the Chicago White Sox' currently full starting rotation — moving the final guaranteed season of Keuchel's contract would be one way to do it.
Dallas Keuchel wins the AL Gold Glove Award for pitchers — his 5th overall and 1st with the Chicago White Sox

For the third straight season, a Chicago White Sox player earned a Gold Glove Award. Dallas Keuchel was named the American League winner for pitchers, Rawlings announced Sunday night. It’s the fifth Gold Glove for Keuchel and his first with the Sox. Keuchel didn’t have the results he’s accustomed to on the mound in 2021, going 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA and being placed on the taxi squad for the ...
White Sox' Dallas Keuchel Has ‘All-Time High' Motivation After '21

Dallas Keuchel is motivated ‘to get back to who I am’ in 2022 after the Chicago White Sox left him off the playoff roster for the ALDS

Dallas Keuchel is itching to get back on the mound in 2022 for the Chicago White Sox. “You never want to be watching the playoffs at home,” Keuchel said during a conference call Monday. “That means you are out of it or you didn’t do very well if your team is still in it. Just getting back and thinking about it, it hurt. It hurt the competitor in me to not be able to even remotely help out ...
How Sox plan to approach 5 areas of need this offseason

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox have work to do this winter. And though it doesn't take someone with access to the front office's most secretive files to guess what areas of the roster Rick Hahn & Co. will be addressing in the coming months, the offseason could play out in a number of ways.
Sox explore next steps after exercising Kimbrel’s option

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Craig Kimbrel experiment didn’t work on the South Side this year. Despite the closer’s openness to changing roles, and the White Sox’ vision of a formidable bullpen with his addition, a widely celebrated trade deadline move fell flat. So, when the White Sox exercised Kimbrel’s $16...
6 potential Cubs free agent starting pitching targets

It didn’t take the Cubs long to begin addressing their biggest offseason need. The Cubs claimed lefty Wade Miley off waivers last week, adding a dependable veteran to the starting rotation. The Cubs seized an opportunity with a one-year commitment to Miley after the cost-cutting Reds put him on waivers....
